RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) English Premiership table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Bath 8 7 0 1 264 165 6 34

Bristol 9 6 0 3 309 254 10 34

Sale 9 6 0 3 247 215 5 29

Saracens 8 5 0 3 236 191 9 29

Leicester 8 5 0 3 208 200 5 25

Gloucester 8 4 0 4 229 215 8 24

Harlequins 8 3 0 5 169 176 7 19

Northampton 8 3 0 5 198 227 3 15

Newcastle 8 2 0 6 100 243 0 8

Exeter 8 0 0 8 149 223 6 6

More Stories From World