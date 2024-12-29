RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 02:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Bath 9 8 0 1 332 175 7 39
Bristol 9 6 0 3 309 254 10 34
Sale 9 6 0 3 247 215 5 29
Saracens 9 5 0 4 246 259 9 29
Leicester 9 5 1 3 242 234 6 28
Gloucester 8 4 0 4 229 215 8 24
Harlequins 9 3 1 5 203 210 8 22
Northampton 9 4 0 5 259 227 4 20
Newcastle 9 2 0 7 100 304 0 8
Exeter 8 0 0 8 149 223 6 6
