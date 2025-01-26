Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 11:30 PM

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) English Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Bath 11 9 0 2 398 233 10 46

Bristol 11 7 0 4 390 324 12 40

Gloucester 11 6 0 5 318 288 11 35

Leicester 11 6 1 4 301 287 9 35

Saracens 11 6 0 5 303 316 10 34

Harlequins 11 5 1 5 263 243 10 32

Sale 11 6 0 5 290 283 5 29

Northampton 11 5 0 6 313 283 6 26

Exeter 11 2 0 9 217 288 7 15

Newcastle 11 2 0 9 149 397 1 9

