RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Published March 23, 2025

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) English Premiership rugby table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Bath 11 9 0 2 398 233 10 46

Bristol 12 8 0 4 442 362 13 45

Leicester 12 7 1 4 334 287 10 40

Harlequins 12 6 1 5 286 255 10 36

Gloucester 11 6 0 5 318 288 11 35

Sale 12 7 0 5 329 298 6 34

Saracens 12 6 0 6 315 339 10 34

Northampton 12 5 0 7 313 316 6 26

Exeter 12 2 0 10 255 340 8 16

Newcastle 12 2 0 10 164 436 1 9

