RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 01:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) English Premiership rugby table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Bath 11 9 0 2 398 233 10 46
Bristol 12 8 0 4 442 362 13 45
Leicester 12 7 1 4 334 287 10 40
Harlequins 12 6 1 5 286 255 10 36
Gloucester 11 6 0 5 318 288 11 35
Sale 12 7 0 5 329 298 6 34
Saracens 12 6 0 6 315 339 10 34
Northampton 12 5 0 7 313 316 6 26
Exeter 12 2 0 10 255 340 8 16
Newcastle 12 2 0 10 164 436 1 9
