RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 01:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Bath 13 11 0 2 487 287 12 56
Bristol 13 8 0 5 470 415 14 46
Gloucester 13 7 0 6 397 358 13 41
Leicester 12 7 1 4 334 287 10 40
Sale 13 8 0 5 356 322 7 39
Harlequins 13 6 1 6 314 302 11 37
Saracens 12 6 0 6 315 339 10 34
Northampton 13 5 0 8 337 343 8 28
Exeter 13 3 0 10 272 355 8 20
Newcastle 13 2 0 11 179 453 2 10
Recent Stories
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..
Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan
More Stories From World
-
Tudor's Juve beat Genoa to relaunch Champions League bid1 minute ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table1 minute ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership results21 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results21 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update21 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table21 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated31 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table31 minutes ago
-
Global aid effort begins for Myanmar quake relief41 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update41 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table41 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings41 minutes ago