RugbyU: English Premiership table

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 01:30 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Bath 13 11 0 2 487 287 12 56

Bristol 13 8 0 5 470 415 14 46

Gloucester 13 7 0 6 397 358 13 41

Leicester 12 7 1 4 334 287 10 40

Sale 13 8 0 5 356 322 7 39

Harlequins 13 6 1 6 314 302 11 37

Saracens 12 6 0 6 315 339 10 34

Northampton 13 5 0 8 337 343 8 28

Exeter 13 3 0 10 272 355 8 20

Newcastle 13 2 0 11 179 453 2 10

