RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 01:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) English Premiership rugby table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Bath 14 12 0 2 513 311 13 61
Bristol 13 8 0 5 470 415 14 46
Sale 14 9 0 5 399 351 8 44
Saracens 14 8 0 6 380 375 12 44
Leicester 13 7 1 5 356 316 11 41
Gloucester 14 7 0 7 411 394 13 41
Harlequins 14 6 1 7 343 345 12 38
Northampton 14 6 0 8 372 377 9 33
Exeter 14 3 0 11 296 381 9 21
Newcastle 14 2 0 12 213 488 4 12
