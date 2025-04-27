RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 09:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) English Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Bath 15 13 0 2 568 330 14 66
Leicester 15 9 1 5 432 342 13 51
Sale 15 10 0 5 424 358 8 48
Bristol 15 8 0 7 520 499 15 47
Gloucester 15 8 0 7 490 411 14 46
Saracens 15 8 0 7 387 400 12 44
Northampton 15 7 0 8 420 408 10 38
Harlequins 15 6 1 8 350 385 12 38
Exeter 15 3 0 12 313 460 9 21
Newcastle 15 2 0 13 232 543 4 12
afp
