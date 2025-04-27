Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 09:20 PM

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) English Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Bath 15 13 0 2 568 330 14 66

Leicester 15 9 1 5 432 342 13 51

Sale 15 10 0 5 424 358 8 48

Bristol 15 8 0 7 520 499 15 47

Gloucester 15 8 0 7 490 411 14 46

Saracens 15 8 0 7 387 400 12 44

Northampton 15 7 0 8 420 408 10 38

Harlequins 15 6 1 8 350 385 12 38

Exeter 15 3 0 12 313 460 9 21

Newcastle 15 2 0 13 232 543 4 12

afp

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

1 day ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

1 day ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

1 day ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From World