RugbyU: Final Super Rugby Table

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Final Super Rugby table after the 15th round of matches on Saturday. The top eight make the playoffs (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Wellington Hurricanes 14 12 0 2 480 281 8 56

Auckland Blues 14 12 0 2 488 233 7 55

ACT Brumbies 14 12 0 2 410 311 4 52

Waikato Chiefs 14 9 0 5 486 311 7 43

Queensland Reds 14 8 0 6 444 340 8 40

Otago Highlanders 14 6 0 8 305 402 4 28

Fijian Drua 14 6 0 8 325 427 2 26

Melbourne Rebels 14 5 0 9 341 488 6 26

Canterbury Crusaders 14 4 0 10 363 369 8 24

Western Force 14 4 0 10 294 426 4 20

Moana Pasifika 14 4 0 10 265 485 2 18

NSW Waratahs 14 2 0 12 306 434 5 13

Quarter-finals (June 7-8)

At Wellington

Wellington Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels

At Auckland

Auckland Blues v Fijian Drua

At Canberra

ACT Brumbies v Otago Highlanders

At Hamilton

Waikato Chiefs v Queensland Reds

