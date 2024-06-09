Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Playoff Schedule

Published June 09, 2024

RugbyU: French Top 14 playoff schedule

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Programme for the French Top 14 playoffs after Saturday's final round of regular-season matches (all games 1905 GMT unless stated):

Playoff round

Saturday June 15

Toulon v La Rochelle

Sunday June 16

Bordeaux-Begles v Racing 92

Semi-finals (in Bordeaux)

Friday June 21

Toulouse v Toulon/La Rochelle (1815)

Saturday June 22

Stade Francais v Bordeaux-Begles/Racing 92

Final at Marseille on Friday June 28

