RugbyU: French Top 14 Playoff Schedule
Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Programme for the French Top 14 playoffs after Saturday's final round of regular-season matches (all games 1905 GMT unless stated):
Playoff round
Saturday June 15
Toulon v La Rochelle
Bordeaux-Begles v Racing 92
Semi-finals (in Bordeaux)
Friday June 21
Toulouse v Toulon/La Rochelle (1815)
Saturday June 22
Stade Francais v Bordeaux-Begles/Racing 92
