RugbyU: French Top 14 Result

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 02:20 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) French Top 14 result on Sunday:

La Rochelle 32 Bordeaux-Begles 22

Played Saturday

Bayonne 32 Racing92 15

Clermont 55 Vannes 33

Castres 35 Stade Francais 13

Toulon 30 Montpellier 17

Perpignan 29 Lyon 26

Pau 14 Toulouse 22

afp

