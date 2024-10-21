RugbyU: French Top 14 Result
Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 02:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) French Top 14 result on Sunday:
La Rochelle 32 Bordeaux-Begles 22
Played Saturday
Bayonne 32 Racing92 15
Clermont 55 Vannes 33
Castres 35 Stade Francais 13
Toulon 30 Montpellier 17
Pau 14 Toulouse 22
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From World
-
Leclerc wins US Grand Prix as Norris, Verstappen clash3 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated4 minutes ago
-
Lebanon media says Israeli strikes hit Hezbollah-linked finance group4 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table4 minutes ago
-
'A country in ruins': Cubans incensed on day three of countrywide blackout4 minutes ago
-
Martinez keeps Inter on Napoli's tail with Roma winner14 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated24 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table24 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table34 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated34 minutes ago
-
WHO certifies Egypt as malaria-free34 minutes ago
-
Moldovans vote 'no' in referendum on joining EU: partial results44 minutes ago