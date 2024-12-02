Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Result

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) French Top 14 result on Sunday:

Bayonne 21 Stade Francais 13

Played Saturday

Bordeaux-Begles 9 Montpellier 6

Clermont 54 Castres 10

La Rochelle 14 Vannes 23

Pau 29 Lyon 15

Racing92 17 Toulouse 21

Perpignan 13 Toulon 22

