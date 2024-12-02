RugbyU: French Top 14 Result
December 02, 2024
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) French Top 14 result on Sunday:
Bayonne 21 Stade Francais 13
Played Saturday
Bordeaux-Begles 9 Montpellier 6
Clermont 54 Castres 10
La Rochelle 14 Vannes 23
Pau 29 Lyon 15
Racing92 17 Toulouse 21
