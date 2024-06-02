Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 01:10 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) French Top 14 results on Saturday:

Racing92 24 Pau 15

Castres 27 Stade Francais 18

Montpellier 41 Lyon 26

Oyonnax 27 Bayonne 20

Perpignan 37 Bordeaux Begles 30

Sunday (all times GMT)

Toulon v Clermont (1600)

Toulouse v La Rochelle (1905)

Related Topics

Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Bordeaux Lyon Sunday All Top

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

2 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

2 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

2 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

2 hours ago
 Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

2 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

2 hours ago
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

2 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

2 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

2 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

2 hours ago
 Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'sh ..

Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship

2 hours ago
 Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

2 hours ago

More Stories From World