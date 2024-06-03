Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results

Published June 03, 2024

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) French Top 14 results on Sunday:

Toulon 52 Clermont 10

Playing later

Toulouse v La Rochelle (1905 GMT)

Played Saturday

Racing92 24 Pau 15

Castres 27 Stade Francais 18

Montpellier 41 Lyon 26

Oyonnax 27 Bayonne 20

Perpignan 37 Bordeaux Begles 30

