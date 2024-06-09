Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 08:40 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) French Top 14 results on Saturday

Bayonne 17 Castres 28

Bordeaux-Begles 40 Oyonnax 7

Clermont 52 Montpellier 15

La Rochelle 24 Racing 92 19

Lyon 40 Toulouse 28

Stade Francais 23 Toulon 20

Pau 36 Perpignan 24

ProD2 final

Grenoble 9 Vannes 16

Vannes promoted to Top14

Related Topics

Perpignan Grenoble Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Top

Recent Stories

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

9 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

9 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

9 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

9 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

9 hours ago
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

9 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

9 hours ago
 Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

9 hours ago
 Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visi ..

Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD

9 hours ago
 Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakista ..

Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Asse ..

9 hours ago
 Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Paki ..

Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World