RugbyU: French Top 14 Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) French Top 14 results on Saturday
Bayonne 17 Castres 28
Bordeaux-Begles 40 Oyonnax 7
Clermont 52 Montpellier 15
La Rochelle 24 Racing 92 19
Stade Francais 23 Toulon 20
Pau 36 Perpignan 24
ProD2 final
Grenoble 9 Vannes 16
Vannes promoted to Top14
