RugbyU: French Top 14 Results

Published October 14, 2024

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) French Top 14 results on Sunday:

Lyon 35 Stade Francais 3

Played Saturday

Racing92 22 Toulon 6

Bayonne 37 La Rochelle 7

Montpellier 26 Vannes 24

Pau 33 Castres 26

Bordeaux-Begles 66 Perpignan 12

Toulouse 48 Clermont 14

