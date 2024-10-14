RugbyU: French Top 14 Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 07:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) French Top 14 results on Sunday:
Lyon 35 Stade Francais 3
Played Saturday
Racing92 22 Toulon 6
Bayonne 37 La Rochelle 7
Montpellier 26 Vannes 24
Pau 33 Castres 26
Bordeaux-Begles 66 Perpignan 12
Toulouse 48 Clermont 14
