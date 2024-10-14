Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) French Top 14 results on Sunday:

Lyon 35 Stade Francais 3

Played Saturday

Racing92 22 Toulon 6

Bayonne 37 La Rochelle 7

Montpellier 26 Vannes 24

Pau 33 Castres 26

Bordeaux-Begles 66 Perpignan 12

Toulouse 48 Clermont 14

Related Topics

Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stab ..

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM

27 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get tran ..

Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC

31 minutes ago
 It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia B ..

It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir

39 minutes ago
 24 students, four police officials injured in clas ..

24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..

46 minutes ago
 Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: ..

Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl

55 minutes ago
 OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Except ..

OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits

1 hour ago
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes vira ..

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional am ..

Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..

3 hours ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admir ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..

3 hours ago
 Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: ..

Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S

3 hours ago
 Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise ..

Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea

3 hours ago
 Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From World