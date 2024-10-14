RugbyU: French Top 14 Results
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) French Top 14 results on Sunday:
Lyon 35 Stade Francais 3
Played Saturday
Racing92 22 Toulon 6
Bayonne 37 La Rochelle 7
Montpellier 26 Vannes 24
Pau 33 Castres 26
Bordeaux-Begles 66 Perpignan 12
Toulouse 48 Clermont 14
Recent Stories
Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM
Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC
It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir
24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..
Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl
OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder
Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..
Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S
Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
More Stories From World
-
Trio wins economics Nobel for work on wealth inequality28 seconds ago
-
Trio wins economics Nobel for work on wealth inequality1 hour ago
-
Spanish PM says 'no withdrawal' of UN force from Lebanon1 hour ago
-
Nepali teenager hailed as hero after climbing world's 8,000m peaks1 hour ago
-
Russian defence minister in Beijing for China talks2 hours ago
-
Starmer vows to cut red tape as he urges foreign investors to 'back' UK2 hours ago
-
Ex-Stasi officer jailed over 1974 Berlin border killing2 hours ago
-
South Korea military says 'fully ready' as drone flights anger North2 hours ago
-
'Not viable': Barcelona turns against surging tourism2 hours ago
-
Li Qiang visit Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation, build high quality CPEC: China2 hours ago
-
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli naval base after deadly drone strike2 hours ago
-
England captain Stokes back from injury for second Pakistan Test3 hours ago