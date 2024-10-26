RugbyU: French Top 14 Results
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) French Top 14 result on Saturday:
Bordeaux-Begles 19 Pau 6
Playing later (all times GMT)
Lyon v Bayonne, Montpellier v La Rochelle, Racing 92 v Perpignan, Vannes v Castres, Stade Francais v Clermont (1905)
Playing Sunday
