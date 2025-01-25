Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:

Toulouse 27 Montpellier 17

Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)

Racing 92 v Castres, Vannes v Stade Francais, Pau v Clermont, Perpignan v Bayonne, Bordeaux-Begles v Lyon (2015)

Sunday

La Rochelle v Toulon (2005)

