RugbyU: French Top 14 Results
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 08:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:
Toulouse 27 Montpellier 17
Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)
Racing 92 v Castres, Vannes v Stade Francais, Pau v Clermont, Perpignan v Bayonne, Bordeaux-Begles v Lyon (2015)
Sunday
La Rochelle v Toulon (2005)
