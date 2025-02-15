Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Early French Top 14 result on Saturday:

Bayonne 36 Bordeaux-Begles 32

Playing later (times GMT)

Lyon v La Rochelle, Racing 92 v Vannes, Stade Francais v Pau, Perpignan v Castres (all 1530), Montpellier v Toulon (2005)

Sunday

Clermont v Toulouse (2005)

