RugbyU: French Top 14 Results

Published February 15, 2025

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Early French Top 14 result on Saturday:

Bayonne 36 Bordeaux-Begles 32

Lyon 53 La Rochelle 17

Racing92 25 Vannes 30

Stade Francais 39 Pau 37

Perpignan 20 Castres 20

Playing later (time GMT)

Montpellier v Toulon (2005)

Sunday

Clermont v Toulouse (2005)

