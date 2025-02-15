RugbyU: French Top 14 Results
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Early French Top 14 result on Saturday:
Bayonne 36 Bordeaux-Begles 32
Lyon 53 La Rochelle 17
Racing92 25 Vannes 30
Stade Francais 39 Pau 37
Perpignan 20 Castres 20
Playing later (time GMT)
Montpellier v Toulon (2005)
Sunday
Clermont v Toulouse (2005)
