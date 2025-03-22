Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:

La Rochelle 12 Castres 12

Playing later (1530 GMT unless stated):

Clermont v Racing 92

Lyon v Vannes

Pau v Montpellier

Stade Francais v Bayonne

Toulon v Perpignan (2005)

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

51 seconds ago
 130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

2 hours ago
 Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

2 hours ago
 UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian Presid ..

UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..

2 hours ago
 Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

4 hours ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

4 hours ago
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

5 hours ago
 ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

5 hours ago
 Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan state ..

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states

5 hours ago
 Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

6 hours ago
 Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused o ..

Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver

6 hours ago
 Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling ..

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!

6 hours ago

More Stories From World