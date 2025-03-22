RugbyU: French Top 14 Results
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:
La Rochelle 12 Castres 12
Playing later (1530 GMT unless stated):
Clermont v Racing 92
Lyon v Vannes
Pau v Montpellier
Stade Francais v Bayonne
Toulon v Perpignan (2005)
