RugbyU: French Top 14 Results
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 09:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:
Toulouse 55 Pau 10
Playing later (1530 GMT unless stated)
Montpellier v Stade Francais, Vannes v Perpignan, Clermont v La Rochelle, Bayonne v Lyon, Castres v Toulon (2005)
Sunday
Racing 92 v Bordeaux-Begles (1905)
afp
