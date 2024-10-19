Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 1st Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) French Top 14 results on Saturday:

Bayonne 32 Racing92 15

Clermont 55 Vannes 33

Castres 35 Stade Francais 13

Toulon 30 Montpellier 17

Perpignan 29 Lyon 26

Playing later (times GMT)

Pau v Toulouse (1905)

Sunday

La Rochelle v Bordeaux-Begles (1905)

