RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 1st Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) French Top 14 results on Saturday:
Bordeaux-Begles 19 Pau 6
Lyon 38 Bayonne 49
Montpellier 16 La Rochelle 0
Racing92 30 Perpignan 23
Vannes 34 Castres 28
Playing later (all times GMT)
Stade Francais v Clermont (1905)
Playing Sunday
