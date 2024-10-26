Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 1st Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) French Top 14 results on Saturday:

Bordeaux-Begles 19 Pau 6

Lyon 38 Bayonne 49

Montpellier 16 La Rochelle 0

Racing92 30 Perpignan 23

Vannes 34 Castres 28

Playing later (all times GMT)

Stade Francais v Clermont (1905)

Playing Sunday

Toulouse v Toulon (2005)

More Stories From World