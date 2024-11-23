Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 1st Update

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 11:00 PM

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) French Top 14 results on Saturday:

Toulon 39 Bayonne 19

Castres 28 La Rochelle 24

Lyon 22 Clermont 30

Montpellier 30 Pau 3

Toulouse 41 Perpignan 9

Playing later (times GMT)

Vannes v Bordeaux-Begles (2005)

Sunday

Stade Francais v Racing 92 (2005)

afp

Related Topics

Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Top

Recent Stories

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

5 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

5 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

5 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

7 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

8 hours ago
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

9 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

9 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

10 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

12 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From World