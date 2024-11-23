RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 11:00 PM
French Top 14 results on Saturday:
Toulon 39 Bayonne 19
Castres 28 La Rochelle 24
Lyon 22 Clermont 30
Montpellier 30 Pau 3
Playing later (times GMT)
Vannes v Bordeaux-Begles (2005)
Sunday
Stade Francais v Racing 92 (2005)
afp
