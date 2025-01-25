Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 1st Update

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 11:10 PM

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:

Toulouse 27 Montpellier 17

Racing92 20 Castres 27

Vannes 33 Stade Francais 28

Pau 20 Clermont 14

Perpignan 16 Bayonne 11

Playing later

Bordeaux-Begles v Lyon (2015 GMT)

Sunday

Toulon v La Rochelle (2005 GMT)

Recent Stories

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

46 minutes ago
 Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

2 hours ago
 India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Acc ..

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

2 hours ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

2 hours ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

3 hours ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

4 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

4 hours ago
 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

4 hours ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

4 hours ago

More Stories From World