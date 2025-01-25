RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 1st Update
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:
Toulouse 27 Montpellier 17
Racing92 20 Castres 27
Vannes 33 Stade Francais 28
Pau 20 Clermont 14
Perpignan 16 Bayonne 11
Playing later
Bordeaux-Begles v Lyon (2015 GMT)
Sunday
Toulon v La Rochelle (2005 GMT)
