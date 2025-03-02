RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) French Top 14 results before Saturday's late game:
Stade Francais 22 La Rochelle 17
Lyon 27 Toulon 20
Montpellier 21 Castres 17
Racing 92 29 Pau 47
Toulouse 63 Vannes 21
Playing later (GMT)
Perpignan v Bordeaux-Begles (2005)
Sunday
Bayonne v Clermont (2005)
Recent Stories
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
More Stories From World
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for UN Security Council reform, more transparency in its subsidiary bodies6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table36 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results56 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 hour ago