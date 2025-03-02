Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) French Top 14 results before Saturday's late game:

Stade Francais 22 La Rochelle 17

Lyon 27 Toulon 20

Montpellier 21 Castres 17

Racing 92 29 Pau 47

Toulouse 63 Vannes 21

Playing later (GMT)

Perpignan v Bordeaux-Begles (2005)

Sunday

Bayonne v Clermont (2005)

