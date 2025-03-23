Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 1st Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:

La Rochelle 12 Castres 12

Clermont 21 Racing92 23

Lyon 36 Vannes 21

Pau 40 Montpellier 38

Stade Francais 31 Bayonne 27

Playing later:

Toulon v Perpignan (2005 GMT)

