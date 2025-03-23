RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 1st Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:
La Rochelle 12 Castres 12
Clermont 21 Racing92 23
Lyon 36 Vannes 21
Pau 40 Montpellier 38
Stade Francais 31 Bayonne 27
Playing later:
Toulon v Perpignan (2005 GMT)
Recent Stories
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
More Stories From World
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Kohli stars as Bengaluru thrash Kolkata in IPL opener36 minutes ago
-
Van der Poel pounces past Pogacar to secure Milan-San Remo double46 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership result2 hours ago
-
Van der Poel pounces past Pogacar to secure Milan-San Remo double2 hours ago
-
Bayern goalie Neuer suffers setback in injury recovery2 hours ago
-
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah2 hours ago
-
Duplantis 'grinds' for gold as stellar trio headline electrifying world indoors2 hours ago
-
Venezuela agrees to again accept US deportation flights2 hours ago
-
Holloway wins third successive world indoor 60m hurdles gold2 hours ago
-
Duplantis 'grinds' for gold as stellar trio headline electrifying world indoors2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results2 hours ago