Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 12:40 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:

Toulouse 55 Pau 10

Montpellier 38 Stade Francais 32

Vannes 20 Perpignan 20

Clermont 33 La Rochelle 19

Bayonne 28 Lyon 14

Playing later

Castres v Toulon (2005 GMT)

Sunday

Racing 92 v Bordeaux-Begles (1905)

Recent Stories

UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr gre ..

UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..

25 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

25 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

26 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

26 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

26 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

27 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

27 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

27 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

27 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

27 minutes ago
 Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th ni ..

Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World