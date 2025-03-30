RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:
Toulouse 55 Pau 10
Montpellier 38 Stade Francais 32
Vannes 20 Perpignan 20
Clermont 33 La Rochelle 19
Bayonne 28 Lyon 14
Playing later
Castres v Toulon (2005 GMT)
Sunday
Racing 92 v Bordeaux-Begles (1905)
