RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 1st Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 10:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:
Pau 22 Bordeaux Begles 26
Castres 32 Vannes 13
La Rochelle 29 Bayonne 28
Lyon 32 Montpellier 23
Perpignan 28 Racing 92 24
Playing later (all times GMT)
Toulon v Clermont (1905)
Playing Sunday
Stade Francais v Toulouse (1915)
Recent Stories
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Vance talks migration with pope's right-hand man at Vatican6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table6 minutes ago
-
Zverev sets up birthday bash with Shelton in Munich6 minutes ago
-
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest IPL player6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Man City close in on Champions League with Everton late show6 minutes ago
-
Liga leaders Barca make stunning comeback to beat Celta Vigo6 minutes ago
-
Football: Ligue 1 results6 minutes ago
-
Tunisia opposition figures get jail terms in mass trial15 minutes ago
-
US, Iran to hold more nuclear talks after latest round16 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz and Rune race into Barcelona final16 minutes ago