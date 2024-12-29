RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 2nd Update
Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) French Top 14 results on Saturday:
Pau 48 Vannes 24
Bayonne 33 Castres 12
Clermont 18 Montpellier 22
Playing later (all times GMT)
Bordeaux-Begles v Toulon (2005)
Sunday
Racing 92 v Lyon (1500), Perpignan v La Rochelle (1700), Toulouse v Stade Francais (2005)
