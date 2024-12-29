Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - Collated

December 29, 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) French Top 14 results on Saturday:

Pau 48 Vannes 24

Bayonne 33 Castres 12

Clermont 18 Montpellier 22

Bordeaux-Begles 21 Toulon 17

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

Racing 92 v Lyon (1500), Perpignan v La Rochelle (1700), Toulouse v Stade Francais (2005)

