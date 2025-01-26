Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 10:20 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:

Toulouse 27 Montpellier 17

Racing92 20 Castres 27

Vannes 33 Stade Francais 28

Pau 20 Clermont 14

Perpignan 16 Bayonne 11

Bordeaux-Begles 20 Lyon 22

Sunday

Toulon v La Rochelle (2005 GMT)

