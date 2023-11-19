Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2023 | 10:30 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) French Top 14 table after Saturday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Stade Francais 7 5 0 2 168 111 3 23

Racing 92 7 5 0 2 179 123 3 23

Castres 7 5 0 2 197 145 3 23

Pau 7 5 0 1 170 130 2 22

Toulon 7 4 0 3 175 149 3 19

Clermont 7 4 0 3 181 162 3 19

Toulouse 7 4 0 3 176 160 2 18

Bayonne 7 3 0 4 120 146 3 15

Bordeaux-Begles 6 3 0 3 124 125 1 13

Oyonnax 7 3 0 4 150 180 0 12

Lyon 7 3 0 4 164 208 4 12

La Rochelle 6 2 0 4 119 112 3 11

Perpignan 7 2 0 5 138 246 0 8

Montpellier 7 1 0 6 110 165 2 6

-- Top two teams qualify for semi-finals

-- Third to sixth qualify for play-offs

-- Team in 13th-placed into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2

-- Bottom team are relegated

Related Topics

Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

2 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

17 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

17 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

19 hours ago
Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

20 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

20 hours ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

20 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

21 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

23 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

23 hours ago

More Stories From World