RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) French Top 14 table after Saturday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Stade Francais 7 5 0 2 168 111 3 23

Racing 92 7 5 0 2 179 123 3 23

Castres 7 5 0 2 197 145 3 23

Pau 7 5 0 1 170 130 2 22

Toulon 7 4 0 3 175 149 3 19

Clermont 7 4 0 3 181 162 3 19

Toulouse 7 4 0 3 176 160 2 18

Bayonne 7 3 0 4 120 146 3 15

Bordeaux-Begles 6 3 0 3 124 125 1 13

Oyonnax 7 3 0 4 150 180 0 12

Lyon 7 3 0 4 164 208 4 12

La Rochelle 6 2 0 4 119 112 3 11

Perpignan 7 2 0 5 138 246 0 8

Montpellier 7 1 0 6 110 165 2 6

-- Top two teams qualify for semi-finals

-- Third to sixth qualify for play-offs

-- Team in 13th-placed into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2

-- Bottom team are relegated