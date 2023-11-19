RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2023 | 10:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) French Top 14 table after Saturday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Stade Francais 7 5 0 2 168 111 3 23
Racing 92 7 5 0 2 179 123 3 23
Castres 7 5 0 2 197 145 3 23
Pau 7 5 0 1 170 130 2 22
Toulon 7 4 0 3 175 149 3 19
Clermont 7 4 0 3 181 162 3 19
Toulouse 7 4 0 3 176 160 2 18
Bayonne 7 3 0 4 120 146 3 15
Bordeaux-Begles 6 3 0 3 124 125 1 13
Oyonnax 7 3 0 4 150 180 0 12
Lyon 7 3 0 4 164 208 4 12
La Rochelle 6 2 0 4 119 112 3 11
Perpignan 7 2 0 5 138 246 0 8
Montpellier 7 1 0 6 110 165 2 6
-- Top two teams qualify for semi-finals
-- Third to sixth qualify for play-offs
-- Team in 13th-placed into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2
-- Bottom team are relegated