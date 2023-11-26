Open Menu

Published November 26, 2023

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Pau 8 6 0 2 200 136 3 27

Toulon 8 5 0 3 216 168 3 23

Stade Francais 8 5 0 3 171 141 3 23

Racing 92 7 5 0 2 179 123 3 23

Castres 8 5 0 3 216 186 3 23

Toulouse 8 5 0 3 207 170 3 23

Bordeaux-Begles 8 4 0 4 191 172 3 19

Clermont 8 4 0 4 191 193 3 19

Oyonnax 8 4 0 4 176 210 0 16

Lyon 8 4 0 4 206 237 4 16

La Rochelle 7 3 0 4 144 133 3 15

Bayonne 8 3 0 5 149 188 3 15

Perpignan 8 2 0 6 160 292 0 8

Montpellier 8 1 0 7 131 191 3 7

Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.

Third to sixth qualify for play-offs.

Team in 13th place into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.

