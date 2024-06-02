Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Toulouse 24 16 0 8 706 521 10 74

Stade Francais 25 16 1 8 516 491 5 71

-----------------------------------------

Bordeaux-Begles 25 14 0 11 637 551 8 64

Toulon 24 14 0 10 632 486 7 63

Racing92 25 13 0 12 603 522 9 61

La Rochelle 24 12 0 12 540 446 12 60

-----------------------------------------

Perpignan 25 13 0 12 610 665 6 58

Castres 25 12 0 13 615 625 10 58

Pau 25 12 0 13 594 585 8 56

Clermont 24 11 2 11 559 604 8 56

Bayonne 25 11 0 14 555 641 8 52

Lyon 25 11 0 14 590 727 7 51

-----------------------------------------

Montpellier 25 9 0 16 527 603 8 44

-----------------------------------------

Oyonnax 25 7 1 17 532 750 4 34

Note: Top two teams qualify for semifinals.

Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.

Team in 13th place into relegation playoff against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.

