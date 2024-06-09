Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 08:40 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's final round of matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Toulouse 26 16 1 8 765 592 10 76

Stade Francais 26 17 1 8 539 511 5 75

-----------------------------------------

Bordeaux-Begles 26 15 0 11 677 558 9 69

Toulon 26 15 0 11 704 519 9 69

La Rochelle 26 13 1 12 595 496 12 66

Racing92 26 13 0 13 622 546 10 62

-----------------------------------------

Castres 26 13 0 13 643 642 10 62

Clermont 26 12 2 12 621 671 9 61

Pau 26 13 0 13 630 609 8 60

Perpignan 26 13 0 13 610 665 6 58

Lyon 26 12 0 14 630 754 7 55

Bayonne 26 11 0 15 572 669 8 52

-----------------------------------------

Montpellier 26 9 0 17 542 655 8 44 -- relegation playoff

-----------------------------------------

Oyonnax 26 7 1 18 539 790 4 34 -- relegated

Note: Top two teams qualify for semifinals.

Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.

Montpellier, in 13th place, face Grenoble, losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2, in a playoff. Bottom team is relegated.

