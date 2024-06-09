RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's final round of matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Toulouse 26 16 1 8 765 592 10 76
Stade Francais 26 17 1 8 539 511 5 75
-----------------------------------------
Bordeaux-Begles 26 15 0 11 677 558 9 69
Toulon 26 15 0 11 704 519 9 69
La Rochelle 26 13 1 12 595 496 12 66
Racing92 26 13 0 13 622 546 10 62
-----------------------------------------
Castres 26 13 0 13 643 642 10 62
Clermont 26 12 2 12 621 671 9 61
Pau 26 13 0 13 630 609 8 60
Perpignan 26 13 0 13 610 665 6 58
Lyon 26 12 0 14 630 754 7 55
Bayonne 26 11 0 15 572 669 8 52
-----------------------------------------
Montpellier 26 9 0 17 542 655 8 44 -- relegation playoff
-----------------------------------------
Oyonnax 26 7 1 18 539 790 4 34 -- relegated
Note: Top two teams qualify for semifinals.
Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.
Montpellier, in 13th place, face Grenoble, losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2, in a playoff. Bottom team is relegated.
Recent Stories
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Asse ..
Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From World
-
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza from temporary pier: CENTCOM5 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Australia v England T20 World Cup scores5 minutes ago
-
Ruthless Australia crush England at T20 World Cup5 minutes ago
-
Italy votes in EU election with Meloni poised as powerbroker5 minutes ago
-
Italy's Olympic champion Jacobs retains European 100m crown5 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results5 minutes ago
-
Imperious Jacobs rules Rome as Italy basks in 'Super Saturday'5 minutes ago
-
Ruthless Australia crush England at T20 World Cup5 minutes ago
-
Russell on Canadian pole after dead heat with Verstappen6 minutes ago
-
Pedri brace helps Spain thrash Northern Ireland before Euros6 minutes ago
-
Italy's Olympic champion Jacobs retains European 100m crown6 minutes ago
-
US 'lacked respect' for Colombia in 5-1 mauling: Berhalter26 minutes ago