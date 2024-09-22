RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Open Menu

Published September 22, 2024

French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Toulouse 3 3 0 0 98 56 1 13

Bordeaux-Begles 3 2 0 1 124 88 2 10

Clermont 3 2 0 1 85 50 2 10

Castres 3 2 0 1 86 70 2 10

La Rochelle 3 2 0 1 95 75 1 9

Lyon 3 2 0 1 74 78 0 8

Montpellier 3 1 0 2 59 53 1 5

Toulon 2 1 0 1 45 47 1 5

Racing 92 3 1 0 2 95 103 1 5

Vannes 3 1 0 2 79 97 1 5

Pau 3 1 0 2 83 117 1 5

Stade Francais 2 1 0 1 60 77 0 4

Bayonne 3 1 0 2 60 96 0 4

Perpignan 3 0 0 3 38 74 1 1

Note: Top two teams qualify for semifinals.

Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.

Team in 13th place into relegation playoff against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.

