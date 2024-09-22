RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Toulouse 3 3 0 0 98 56 1 13
Bordeaux-Begles 3 2 0 1 124 88 2 10
Clermont 3 2 0 1 85 50 2 10
Castres 3 2 0 1 86 70 2 10
La Rochelle 3 2 0 1 95 75 1 9
Lyon 3 2 0 1 74 78 0 8
Montpellier 3 1 0 2 59 53 1 5
Toulon 2 1 0 1 45 47 1 5
Racing 92 3 1 0 2 95 103 1 5
Vannes 3 1 0 2 79 97 1 5
Pau 3 1 0 2 83 117 1 5
Stade Francais 2 1 0 1 60 77 0 4
Bayonne 3 1 0 2 60 96 0 4
Perpignan 3 0 0 3 38 74 1 1
Note: Top two teams qualify for semifinals.
Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.
Team in 13th place into relegation playoff against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.
Recent Stories
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
More Stories From World
-
Malaysia arrests hundreds in child abuse probe: police2 minutes ago
-
Dubois destroys Joshua to retain IBF world heavyweight crown22 minutes ago
-
Chad floods killed 503, 1.7 million affected: UN32 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table7 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results7 hours ago
-
Kane and Olise run riot as Bayern thump Bremen7 hours ago
-
'Business as usual' for Australia match-winner Carey amid boos7 hours ago
-
UN's ambitious summit set to adopt Pact for the future to address global challenges8 hours ago
-
Kane, Olise run riot as Bayern thump Bremen8 hours ago
-
Carey sparks recovery as Australia thrash England in 2nd ODI8 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table8 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update8 hours ago