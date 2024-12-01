RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Toulouse 11 8 0 3 330 171 7 39
Bordeaux-Begles 11 8 0 3 350 244 5 37
----------------------------------------
Clermont 11 7 0 4 298 277 4 32
Toulon 11 7 0 4 254 233 4 32
La Rochelle 11 6 0 5 267 257 4 28
Castres 11 6 0 5 309 317 3 27
----------------------------------------
Bayonne 10 6 0 4 264 260 2 26
Racing92 11 5 0 6 279 289 3 23
Montpellier 11 4 0 7 227 206 5 21
Pau 11 4 0 7 231 289 3 19
Perpignan 11 4 0 7 200 285 3 19
Stade Francais 10 4 0 6 225 276 3 19
----------------------------------------
Lyon 11 4 0 7 282 320 2 18
----------------------------------------
Vannes 11 3 0 8 278 370 3 15
Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.
Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.
Team in 13th place into relegation playoff against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From World
-
Trump announces loyalist Kash Patel as choice to lead FBI2 seconds ago
-
Red Bulls reach MLS Cup final with win over Orlando6 seconds ago
-
Debutant Bethell leads England to eight-wicket win over New Zealand10 seconds ago
-
Formula One: Qatar Grand Prix grid17 seconds ago
-
Icelanders head to the polls after government collapse23 seconds ago
-
Russell on pole as Verstappen given grid penalty for Qatar Grand Prix32 seconds ago
-
Shiffrin's bid for 100th win ends in crash as Hector wins in Killington38 seconds ago
-
Clashes erupt outside Georgia parliament between pro-EU protesters, police45 seconds ago
-
Norris and McLaren remain upbeat for team title54 seconds ago
-
Namibia opposition leader says will not recognise vote10 minutes ago
-
Arsenal up to second, Kluivert's penalty hat-trick makes history11 minutes ago
-
Nations warn of 'obstruction' at plastic talks11 minutes ago