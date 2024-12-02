RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) French Top 14 table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Toulouse 11 8 0 3 330 171 7 39

Bordeaux-Begles 11 8 0 3 350 244 5 37

----------------------------------------

Clermont 11 7 0 4 298 277 4 32

Toulon 11 7 0 4 254 233 4 32

Bayonne 11 7 0 4 285 273 2 30

La Rochelle 11 6 0 5 267 257 4 28

----------------------------------------

Castres 11 6 0 5 309 317 3 27

Racing92 11 5 0 6 279 289 3 23

Montpellier 11 4 0 7 227 206 5 21

Pau 11 4 0 7 231 289 3 19

Perpignan 11 4 0 7 200 285 3 19

Stade Francais 11 4 0 7 238 297 3 19

----------------------------------------

Lyon 11 4 0 7 282 320 2 18

----------------------------------------

Vannes 11 3 0 8 278 370 3 15

Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.

Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.

Team in 13th place into relegation playoff against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.