RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Bordeaux-Begles 13 10 0 3 384 264 5 45
Toulouse 12 8 1 3 347 188 7 41
------------------------------------------
Toulon 13 8 0 5 327 279 6 38
Bayonne 13 9 0 4 345 306 2 38
Clermont 13 7 0 6 331 319 6 34
La Rochelle 12 7 0 5 287 272 4 32
------------------------------------------
Montpellier 13 6 0 7 270 241 5 29
Castres 13 6 0 7 324 363 3 27
Racing92 12 5 0 7 296 310 4 24
Pau 13 5 0 8 304 369 4 24
Stade Francais 12 5 0 7 262 304 3 23
Lyon 12 4 1 7 299 337 2 20
------------------------------------------
Perpignan 12 4 0 8 207 309 3 19
------------------------------------------
Vannes 13 3 0 10 323 445 3 15
Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.
Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.
Team in 13th place into relegation playoff against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month
Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues
Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob
Football: Italian Serie A table
Football: Italian Serie A results
Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash
Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment operation
More Stories From World
-
Drama, dreams: Japan's wildly popular school football breeds future stars4 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table5 minutes ago
-
Chad votes in triple elections after three years of army rule5 minutes ago
-
Plane with 181 on board crashes in South Korea, killing 295 minutes ago
-
Konstas, Khawaja fall as Australia extend lead to 158 over India5 minutes ago
-
Atalanta snatch late draw at Lazio to hold Serie A lead5 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table7 hours ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership results7 hours ago
-
Inter top of Serie A after sweeping aside Cagliari8 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 2nd update8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table9 hours ago
-
Russia's Gazprom to halt supplies to Moldova from Jan 1: statement9 hours ago