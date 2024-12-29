Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 09:20 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Bordeaux-Begles 13 10 0 3 384 264 5 45

Toulouse 12 8 1 3 347 188 7 41

------------------------------------------

Toulon 13 8 0 5 327 279 6 38

Bayonne 13 9 0 4 345 306 2 38

Clermont 13 7 0 6 331 319 6 34

La Rochelle 12 7 0 5 287 272 4 32

------------------------------------------

Montpellier 13 6 0 7 270 241 5 29

Castres 13 6 0 7 324 363 3 27

Racing92 12 5 0 7 296 310 4 24

Pau 13 5 0 8 304 369 4 24

Stade Francais 12 5 0 7 262 304 3 23

Lyon 12 4 1 7 299 337 2 20

------------------------------------------

Perpignan 12 4 0 8 207 309 3 19

------------------------------------------

Vannes 13 3 0 10 323 445 3 15

Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.

Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.

Team in 13th place into relegation playoff against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.

afp

