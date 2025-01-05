RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Bordeaux-Begles 14 11 0 3 430 283 6 50
Toulouse 14 9 1 4 404 233 9 47
---------------------------------------
Toulon 14 9 0 5 363 303 7 43
Bayonne 14 9 0 5 355 348 2 38
La Rochelle 14 8 0 6 322 312 4 36
Montpellier 14 7 0 7 312 251 6 34
---------------------------------------
Clermont 13 7 0 6 331 319 6 34
Castres 14 7 0 7 348 382 3 31
Racing 92 14 5 1 8 345 371 4 26
Lyon 14 5 2 7 341 374 2 26
Pau 14 5 0 9 323 393 5 25
Perpignan 14 5 0 9 240 339 4 24
---------------------------------------
Stade Francais 14 5 0 9 304 388 3 23
---------------------------------------
Vannes 13 3 0 10 323 445 3 15
Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.
Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.
Team in 13th place into relegation playoff against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From World
-
Gaza truce talks resume in Qatar as violence shows no let-up4 minutes ago
-
Bells toll to begin final sendoff for former US president Carter4 minutes ago
-
Shah Test century tips tide in favour of Afghanistan4 minutes ago
-
Austria's chancellor to step down after coalition talks collapse4 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table5 minutes ago
-
Bordeaux back on Top 14 summit as Toulouse frustrated at La Rochelle5 minutes ago
-
Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader to speak with Biden, visits US5 minutes ago
-
Thousands line Suriname streets in homage to late dictator Bouterse5 minutes ago
-
Massive storm to slam half of US with snow, ice, bitter cold5 minutes ago
-
Australia win riveting fifth India Test to take series 3-115 minutes ago
-
Napoli see off Fiorentina to top Serie A in rivals' absence8 hours ago
-
Austria's chancellor says will step down in 'coming days'8 hours ago