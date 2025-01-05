RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Open Menu

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Bordeaux-Begles 14 11 0 3 430 283 6 50

Toulouse 14 9 1 4 404 233 9 47

---------------------------------------

Toulon 14 9 0 5 363 303 7 43

Bayonne 14 9 0 5 355 348 2 38

La Rochelle 14 8 0 6 322 312 4 36

Montpellier 14 7 0 7 312 251 6 34

---------------------------------------

Clermont 13 7 0 6 331 319 6 34

Castres 14 7 0 7 348 382 3 31

Racing 92 14 5 1 8 345 371 4 26

Lyon 14 5 2 7 341 374 2 26

Pau 14 5 0 9 323 393 5 25

Perpignan 14 5 0 9 240 339 4 24

---------------------------------------

Stade Francais 14 5 0 9 304 388 3 23

---------------------------------------

Vannes 13 3 0 10 323 445 3 15

Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.

Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.

Team in 13th place into relegation playoff against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.

