RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) French Top 14 table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Toulouse 16 11 1 4 466 268 9 55

Bordeaux-Begles 16 11 0 5 482 341 8 52

---------------------------------------

Toulon 16 11 0 5 446 359 8 52j

Bayonne 16 10 0 6 402 396 3 43

Clermont 16 8 0 8 383 393 6 38

Castres 16 8 1 7 395 422 3 37

---------------------------------------

La Rochelle 16 8 0 8 365 410 4 36

Lyon 16 7 2 7 416 411 3 35

Montpellier 16 7 0 9 359 316 6 34

Perpignan 16 6 1 9 276 370 4 30

Pau 16 6 0 10 380 446 6 30

Stade Francais 16 6 0 10 371 458 4 28

---------------------------------------

Racing 92 16 5 1 10 390 484 5 27

---------------------------------------

Vannes 16 5 0 11 405 518 4 24

Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.

Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.

Team in 13th place into relegation playoff against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.

