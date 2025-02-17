RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) French Top 14 table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Toulouse 16 11 1 4 466 268 9 55
Bordeaux-Begles 16 11 0 5 482 341 8 52
---------------------------------------
Toulon 16 11 0 5 446 359 8 52j
Bayonne 16 10 0 6 402 396 3 43
Clermont 16 8 0 8 383 393 6 38
Castres 16 8 1 7 395 422 3 37
---------------------------------------
La Rochelle 16 8 0 8 365 410 4 36
Lyon 16 7 2 7 416 411 3 35
Montpellier 16 7 0 9 359 316 6 34
Perpignan 16 6 1 9 276 370 4 30
Pau 16 6 0 10 380 446 6 30
Stade Francais 16 6 0 10 371 458 4 28
---------------------------------------
Racing 92 16 5 1 10 390 484 5 27
---------------------------------------
Vannes 16 5 0 11 405 518 4 24
Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.
Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.
Team in 13th place into relegation playoff against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.
afp
