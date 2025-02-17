Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 09:40 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) French Top 14 table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Toulouse 16 11 1 4 466 268 9 55

Bordeaux-Begles 16 11 0 5 482 341 8 52

---------------------------------------

Toulon 16 11 0 5 446 359 8 52j

Bayonne 16 10 0 6 402 396 3 43

Clermont 16 8 0 8 383 393 6 38

Castres 16 8 1 7 395 422 3 37

---------------------------------------

La Rochelle 16 8 0 8 365 410 4 36

Lyon 16 7 2 7 416 411 3 35

Montpellier 16 7 0 9 359 316 6 34

Perpignan 16 6 1 9 276 370 4 30

Pau 16 6 0 10 380 446 6 30

Stade Francais 16 6 0 10 371 458 4 28

---------------------------------------

Racing 92 16 5 1 10 390 484 5 27

---------------------------------------

Vannes 16 5 0 11 405 518 4 24

Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.

Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.

Team in 13th place into relegation playoff against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.

afp

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

51 minutes ago
 Raducanu advances to second round after dominant d ..

Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..

8 hours ago
 UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostag ..

UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

8 hours ago
 UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cu ..

UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour

9 hours ago
 EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-doma ..

EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..

9 hours ago
Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in T ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defe ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of I ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of Interior in Tunisia

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Represe ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Representative to Arab League in Tuni ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World