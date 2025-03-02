RugbyU: French Top 14 table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Toulouse 18 13 1 4 570 295 11 65

Bordeaux-Begles 18 13 0 5 533 376 8 60

-----------------------------------------

Toulon 18 12 0 6 490 392 9 57

Bayonne 17 10 0 7 408 437 3 43

Castres 18 9 1 8 442 468 4 42

Lyon 18 8 2 8 468 461 4 40

-----------------------------------------

Clermont 17 8 0 9 401 415 7 39

Montpellier 18 8 0 10 404 370 6 38

La Rochelle 18 8 0 10 403 458 5 37

Pau 18 8 0 10 450 481 6 38

Stade Francais 18 7 0 11 399 499 4 32

Racing 92 18 6 1 11 445 496 5 31

-----------------------------------------

Perpignan 18 6 1 11 299 422 4 30

-----------------------------------------

Vannes 18 6 0 12 463 605 4 28

Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.

Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.

Team in 13th place into relegation playoff against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.