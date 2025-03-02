RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Toulouse 18 13 1 4 570 295 11 65
Bordeaux-Begles 18 13 0 5 533 376 8 60
-----------------------------------------
Toulon 18 12 0 6 490 392 9 57
Bayonne 17 10 0 7 408 437 3 43
Castres 18 9 1 8 442 468 4 42
Lyon 18 8 2 8 468 461 4 40
-----------------------------------------
Clermont 17 8 0 9 401 415 7 39
Montpellier 18 8 0 10 404 370 6 38
La Rochelle 18 8 0 10 403 458 5 37
Pau 18 8 0 10 450 481 6 38
Stade Francais 18 7 0 11 399 499 4 32
Racing 92 18 6 1 11 445 496 5 31
-----------------------------------------
Perpignan 18 6 1 11 299 422 4 30
-----------------------------------------
Vannes 18 6 0 12 463 605 4 28
Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.
Third to sixth qualify for playoffs.
Team in 13th place into relegation playoff against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
More Stories From World
-
Man City survive Plymouth scare, Palace's Mateta hospitalised in Millwall win2 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands rally against leader of flood-hit Spain region2 minutes ago
-
Hockey icon Wayne Gretzky faces backlash in Canada over Trump support2 minutes ago
-
At least 37 dead in Bolivia after two buses collide: police2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Austin results2 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table2 minutes ago
-
Man City survive FA Cup scare as O'Reilly sinks Plymouth2 minutes ago
-
Billing saves Napoli in draw with Serie A title rivals Inter2 minutes ago
-
Alvarez takes Atletico top with narrow Bilbao win2 minutes ago
-
Atletico go top after Real Madrid stumble at Betis2 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results8 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table8 hours ago