RugbyU: New Zealand Team To Play England

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

RugbyU: New Zealand team to play England

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) New Zealand team announced Thursday to play England in a November international at Twickenham on Saturday (kick-off 1510 GMT):

New Zealand (15-1)

Will Jordan; Mark Tele'a, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cortez Ratima; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi; Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett (capt); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samipeni Finau, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie

Coach: Scott Robertson (NZL).

