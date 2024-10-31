RugbyU: New Zealand Team To Play England
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) New Zealand team announced Thursday to play England in a November international at Twickenham on Saturday (kick-off 1510 GMT):
New Zealand (15-1)
Will Jordan; Mark Tele'a, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cortez Ratima; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi; Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett (capt); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams
Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samipeni Finau, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie
Coach: Scott Robertson (NZL).
