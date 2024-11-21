RugbyU: New Zealand Team V Italy
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) New Zealand team to face Italy in a one-off rugby Test in Turin on Saturday (2010 GMT):
(15-1)
Will Jordan: Mark Tele'a, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi; Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Barrett (capt); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot
Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Peter Lakai, TJ Perenara, David Havili, Damian McKenzie
Coach: Scott Robertson (NZL)
