Open Menu

RugbyU: New Zealand Team V Italy

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

RugbyU: New Zealand team v Italy

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) New Zealand team to face Italy in a one-off rugby Test in Turin on Saturday (2010 GMT):

(15-1)

Will Jordan: Mark Tele'a, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi; Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Barrett (capt); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Peter Lakai, TJ Perenara, David Havili, Damian McKenzie

Coach: Scott Robertson (NZL)

Related Topics

Turin David Wallace Italy Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

56 minutes ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

1 hour ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

2 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

2 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

3 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

4 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

4 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From World