Open Menu

RugbyU: Rugby Championship Factfile

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM

RugbyU: Rugby Championship factfile

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Rugby Championship factfile after three rounds:

Results

Aug 10: Australia 7 South Africa 33, New Zealand 30 Argentina 38

Aug 17: New Zealand 42 Argentina 10, Australia 12 South Africa 30

Aug 31: South Africa 31 New Zealand 27, Argentina 19 Australia 20

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total)

S. Africa 3 3 0 0 94 46 2 14

N. Zealand 3 1 0 2 99 79 2 6

Argentina 3 1 0 2 67 92 1 5

Australia 3 1 0 2 39 82 0 4

Points allocation

4: win

2: draw

1: losing by fewer than eight points

1: scoring at least three tries more than opponents

Fixtures

Sept 7: South Africa v New Zealand, Argentina v Australia

Sept 21: Australia v New Zealand, Argentina v South Africa

Sept 28: New Zealand v Australia, South Africa v Argentina

Leading scorers

Points

39: McKenzie (NZL)

32: S.

Carreras (ARG), Feinberg-Mngomezulu (RSA)

19: Lolesio (AUS)

Tries

3: Clarke (NZL)

2: Arendse, Marx, Smith (all RSA), Jordan (NZL)

Champions

2012: New Zealand

2013: New Zealand

2014: New Zealand

2015: Australia

2016: New Zealand

2017: New Zealand

2018: New Zealand

2019: South Africa

2020: Cancelled after South Africa withdrew due to Covid-19

2021: New Zealand

2022: New Zealand

2023: New Zealand

afp

Related Topics

Africa Australia Argentina South Africa 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 2020 All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

19 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

19 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

22 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

22 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

23 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From World