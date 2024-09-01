RugbyU: Rugby Championship Factfile
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Rugby Championship factfile after three rounds:
Results
Aug 10: Australia 7 South Africa 33, New Zealand 30 Argentina 38
Aug 17: New Zealand 42 Argentina 10, Australia 12 South Africa 30
Aug 31: South Africa 31 New Zealand 27, Argentina 19 Australia 20
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total)
S. Africa 3 3 0 0 94 46 2 14
N. Zealand 3 1 0 2 99 79 2 6
Argentina 3 1 0 2 67 92 1 5
Australia 3 1 0 2 39 82 0 4
Points allocation
4: win
2: draw
1: losing by fewer than eight points
1: scoring at least three tries more than opponents
Fixtures
Sept 7: South Africa v New Zealand, Argentina v Australia
Sept 21: Australia v New Zealand, Argentina v South Africa
Sept 28: New Zealand v Australia, South Africa v Argentina
Leading scorers
Points
39: McKenzie (NZL)
32: S.
Carreras (ARG), Feinberg-Mngomezulu (RSA)
19: Lolesio (AUS)
Tries
3: Clarke (NZL)
2: Arendse, Marx, Smith (all RSA), Jordan (NZL)
Champions
2012: New Zealand
2013: New Zealand
2014: New Zealand
2015: Australia
2016: New Zealand
2017: New Zealand
2018: New Zealand
2019: South Africa
2020: Cancelled after South Africa withdrew due to Covid-19
2021: New Zealand
2022: New Zealand
2023: New Zealand
afp
