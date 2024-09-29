RugbyU: Rugby Championship factfile

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mbombela, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Rugby Championship factfile after final round on Saturday:

In Wellington

New Zealand 33 Australia 13

In Mbombela, South Africa

South Africa 48 Argentina 7

Final standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total)

S. Africa 6 5 0 1 188 94 4 24

N. Zealand 6 3 0 3 175 138 4 16

Argentina 6 3 0 3 170 195 2 14

Australia 6 1 0 5 107 213 1 5

Points allocation

4: win, 2: draw, 1: losing by fewer than eight points, 1: scoring at least three tries more than opponents

Results

Aug 10: Australia 7 South Africa 33, New Zealand 30 Argentina 38

Aug 17: New Zealand 42 Argentina 10, Australia 12 South Africa 30

Aug 31: South Africa 31 New Zealand 27, Argentina 19 Australia 20

Sept 7: South Africa 18 New Zealand 12, Argentina 67 Australia 27

Sept 21: Australia 28 New Zealand 31, Argentina 29 South Africa 28

Leading scorers

Points

62: McKenzie (NZL)

44: Albornoz (ARG)

36: S.

Carreras (ARG)

35: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (RSA), Lolesio (AUS)

Tries

6: Clarke (NZL)

4: Fassi, Marx (both RSA), Jordan (NZL)

3: M. Carreras, Mallia (both ARG), Du Toit (RSA)

Champions

2012: New Zealand

2013: New Zealand

2014: New Zealand

2015: Australia

2016: New Zealand

2017: New Zealand

2018: New Zealand

2019: South Africa

2020: Cancelled after South Africa withdrew due to Covid-19. Replaced by Tri-Nations

2021: New Zealand

2022: New Zealand

2023: New Zealand

2024: South Africa