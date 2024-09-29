RugbyU: Rugby Championship Factfile
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Mbombela, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Rugby Championship factfile after final round on Saturday:
In Wellington
New Zealand 33 Australia 13
In Mbombela, South Africa
South Africa 48 Argentina 7
Final standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total)
S. Africa 6 5 0 1 188 94 4 24
N. Zealand 6 3 0 3 175 138 4 16
Argentina 6 3 0 3 170 195 2 14
Australia 6 1 0 5 107 213 1 5
Points allocation
4: win, 2: draw, 1: losing by fewer than eight points, 1: scoring at least three tries more than opponents
Results
Aug 10: Australia 7 South Africa 33, New Zealand 30 Argentina 38
Aug 17: New Zealand 42 Argentina 10, Australia 12 South Africa 30
Aug 31: South Africa 31 New Zealand 27, Argentina 19 Australia 20
Sept 7: South Africa 18 New Zealand 12, Argentina 67 Australia 27
Sept 21: Australia 28 New Zealand 31, Argentina 29 South Africa 28
Leading scorers
Points
62: McKenzie (NZL)
44: Albornoz (ARG)
36: S.
Carreras (ARG)
35: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (RSA), Lolesio (AUS)
Tries
6: Clarke (NZL)
4: Fassi, Marx (both RSA), Jordan (NZL)
3: M. Carreras, Mallia (both ARG), Du Toit (RSA)
Champions
2012: New Zealand
2013: New Zealand
2014: New Zealand
2015: Australia
2016: New Zealand
2017: New Zealand
2018: New Zealand
2019: South Africa
2020: Cancelled after South Africa withdrew due to Covid-19. Replaced by Tri-Nations
2021: New Zealand
2022: New Zealand
2023: New Zealand
2024: South Africa
