Open Menu

RugbyU: Scotland V Ireland Six Nations Teams

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

RugbyU: Scotland v Ireland Six Nations teams

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Teams for the Six Nations match between Scotland and Ireland at Murrayfield after Irish wing Mack Hansen was on Saturday ruled out because of a tight hamstring.

Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby has drafted in Calvin Nash for his ninth cap, but first since last July's series in South Africa, for Sunday's Test.

Scotland (15-1)

Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-capt), Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge (co-capt), Matt Fagerson; Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray; Zander Fagerson, Dave Cherry, Rory Sutherland

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman, Will Hurd, Sam Skinner, Gregor Brown, Jamie Ritchie, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

Ireland (15-1)

Hugo Keenan; Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris (capt), Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Finlay Bealham, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose

Coach: Simon Easterby (IRL)

Referee: James Doleman (NZL)

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..

46 minutes ago
 First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge ex ..

First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives

1 hour ago
 Lebanon announces new government

Lebanon announces new government

3 hours ago
 Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people ..

Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing

4 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow ..

UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba

4 hours ago
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meet ..

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

5 hours ago
 3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 Feb ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February

5 hours ago
 Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition ..

Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC

5 hours ago
 2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu D ..

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago

More Stories From World