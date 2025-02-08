RugbyU: Scotland V Ireland Six Nations Teams
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM
Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Teams for the Six Nations match between Scotland and Ireland at Murrayfield after Irish wing Mack Hansen was on Saturday ruled out because of a tight hamstring.
Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby has drafted in Calvin Nash for his ninth cap, but first since last July's series in South Africa, for Sunday's Test.
Scotland (15-1)
Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-capt), Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge (co-capt), Matt Fagerson; Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray; Zander Fagerson, Dave Cherry, Rory Sutherland
Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman, Will Hurd, Sam Skinner, Gregor Brown, Jamie Ritchie, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall
Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)
Ireland (15-1)
Hugo Keenan; Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris (capt), Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Finlay Bealham, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter
Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose
Coach: Simon Easterby (IRL)
Referee: James Doleman (NZL)
